Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $46,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $11.52 on Thursday, hitting $296.03. 33,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

