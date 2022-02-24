Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,466 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.