Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,743 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $6.43 on Thursday, hitting $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

