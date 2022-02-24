Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,938 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $42,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $210.44. 14,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

