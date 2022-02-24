Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,879 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $50,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 99,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,900. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

