Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.