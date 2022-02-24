FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,970. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.48. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $214.75 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

