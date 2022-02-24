Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$5.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE FRT opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
