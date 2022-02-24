Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$5.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FRT opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.