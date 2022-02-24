Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53. 3,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 810,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

FATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $139,738,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

