F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,760 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,419,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 465,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 80.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

