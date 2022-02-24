Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $325.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.40 million. Expro Group reported sales of $96.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expro Group.

A number of research firms have commented on XPRO. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of XPRO opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $32.64.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

