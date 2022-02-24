Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.16

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 4097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

