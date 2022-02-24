Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $112.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.22, but opened at $99.85. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Expeditors International of Washington shares last traded at $104.55, with a volume of 10,841 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

