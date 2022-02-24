Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.78.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.27. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

