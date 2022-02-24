eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.92

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 6751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $549,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 438,300 shares of company stock worth $13,588,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 528,665 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after buying an additional 424,634 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,866,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

