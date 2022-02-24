Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EIF opened at C$42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.41. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.24 and a 12-month high of C$47.77.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Exchange Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.