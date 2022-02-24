Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

EIFZF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.