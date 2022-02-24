EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. EVO Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -267.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.