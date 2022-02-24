Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

EVLO stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 267,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

