Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Raises Dividend to $2.20 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 140.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.51. 267,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,048. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.63 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

