ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.61

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWH shares. began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

