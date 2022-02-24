ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.61

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWH shares. began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESS Tech (GWH)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.