Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMBL. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

