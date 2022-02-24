Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $83.73. 1,096,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.59.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 180,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

