Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SFM stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.