Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $766.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after buying an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

