EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $21.82

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $23.00. EQT shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 32,670 shares trading hands.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

