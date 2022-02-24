EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $338.15

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $338.15 and last traded at $355.51, with a volume of 4931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

