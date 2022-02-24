EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $338.15

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $338.15 and last traded at $355.51, with a volume of 4931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.23.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.
In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
