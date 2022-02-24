EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 305.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

