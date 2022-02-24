EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 23,397.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Roku worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $118.35 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $260.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

