EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 259,531 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17,256.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,531 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Amundi bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $341.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.46 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

