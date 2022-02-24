EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $56.76 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.

