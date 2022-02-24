EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 142,372 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 39,438.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,372 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Shopify worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 67.6% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after acquiring an additional 130,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $626.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,047.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,331.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $624.27 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

