EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Up to $111.62

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.62, but opened at $115.51. EOG Resources shares last traded at $113.12, with a volume of 28,940 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

