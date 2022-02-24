EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Up to $111.62

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.62, but opened at $115.51. EOG Resources shares last traded at $113.12, with a volume of 28,940 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
