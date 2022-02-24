Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NVST stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $178,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,512 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Envista by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

