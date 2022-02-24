Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $49,700,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,647,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. 5,643,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,275. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

