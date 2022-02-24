Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

ETR traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Entergy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 776.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

