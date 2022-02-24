EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.50) to GBX 34 ($0.46) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded EnQuest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

About EnQuest (Get Rating)

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.