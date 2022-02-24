Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,573,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,778,000 after acquiring an additional 780,449 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 587,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 305.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 303,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 228,738 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.