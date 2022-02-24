Energo Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Energo has a market capitalization of $148,340.94 and approximately $17,011.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Energo has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00110091 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

