Enecuum (ENQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $177,293.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $177,293.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00033494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00109279 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 199,262,609 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

