Endor Protocol (EDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $794,446.43

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $794,446.43 and $19,577.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00232743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

