Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMA. CSFB increased their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

EMA traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$59.14. 941,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.98 and a 1 year high of C$63.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.05%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

