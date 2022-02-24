EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15-$7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.850 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.51. 9,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.