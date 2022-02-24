Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Embraer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 506.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 119,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68. Embraer has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

