Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of -2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.