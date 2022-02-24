Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of -2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

