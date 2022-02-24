Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
Shares of EARN stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.77.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EARN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.