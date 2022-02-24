Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.31. 2,295,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,518. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.71.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

