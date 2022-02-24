Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

ECVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.