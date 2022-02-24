eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 11,288,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. eBay has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

