Eaton Vance Management Sells 541 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $133.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average is $174.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

